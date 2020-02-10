Sublette County Arrest Reports for February 3-10

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from February 3-10.

Joseph Chandler, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on February 4 for alleged child abuse.

Jennifer Brannan, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on February 5 for alleged child endangerment x2.

Ryan Bond, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on February 5 for alleged child endangerment and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance offense.

Roy Moates, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on February 7 on a warrant for an alleged failure to pay.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.