Sublette County Arrest Reports for January 27-February 3

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 27 to February 3.

John Handy, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on January 27 for alleged manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance X3.

Justin Lindley, of Daniel, WY, was arrested on February 2 for alleged furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Brittany Stevens, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on February 1 for allegedly youthful DUI, no insurance and no registration.

Gustavo Chavez, of Pinedale, WY, was booked January 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.