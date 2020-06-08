Sublette County Arrest Reports for June 1-7

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from June 1-7, 2020.

Mary Blanton of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested on June 3 for allegedly driving under the influence and speeding.

Destiny Rushing of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested June 4 for allegedly driving under suspension, no insurance, no seat belt and expired registration.

Michael Lewis of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested June 5 for allegedly driving under the influence and open container.

Sergio Mendoza of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested June 5 for allegedly driving under the influence, speeding, no seat belt and no valid driver’s license.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.