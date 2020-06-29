Sublette County Arrest Reports for June 22-29

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from June 22-29, 2020.

Eric Mackey of Idaho Falls, Idaho, was arrested on June 26 for allegedly driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane of travel, no insurance, and probation violation.

Timothy Seymour, of Marshville, Wisconsin, was arrested on June 26 on a warrant for an alleged probation violation.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

James Ginn of Big Piney, Wyoming, was arrested June 27 for alleged probation violation.

Jacob Segur of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested June 27 for alleged speeding and expired registration.

Patrick Vaughn of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested June 27 for alleged public intoxication.

Enedina Bretado-Torres of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested June 29 for alleged public intoxication.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.