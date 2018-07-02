Sublette County Arrest Reports For June 25 – July 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sublette County Detention Center:

June 25 – July 2

Troy Chamberlain, of Pinedale, was arrested on June 28 for alleged assault.

Dana Cooper, of Boise, Idaho, was arrested on July 1 for alleged DUI.

Marley Dunn, of Pinedale, was booked on June 28 on a warrant for bond revocation and theft.

Donald Knoke Jr., of Pinedale, was arrested on June 25 for alleged DUI, possession of a controlled substance, open container, and speeding.

Francis Barth, of LaBarge, was arrested on June 28 on an out of county warrant.

Jason Morris, of Pinedale, was arrested on June 29 for alleged battery.

Emanuel Smucker Jr., of Providence, Pennsylvania, was arrested on June 30 for alleged DUI.

Quynn Malone, of Green River, was arrested on June 27 on a warrant for conspiracy to deliver controlled substances.