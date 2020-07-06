Sublette County Arrest Reports for June 29-July 6

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from June 29-July 6, 2020.

James Brebeck of Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested on July 2 on a warrant for alleged probation revocation.

Sara Cano-Zans of Denver, Colorado, was arrested on July 3 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Alvaro Luna of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested July 3 for alleged possession of a controlled subtance.

Wesley Miller of Big Piney, Wyoming, was arrested July 6 for alleged battery.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.