Sublette County Arrest Reports for June 8-15

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from June 8-15, 2020.

Michael Melendez of Monroe, North Carolina, was arrested on June 8 for alleged possession of a controlled substance and speeding.

Chad Lindsey, of Washington, was arrested June 10 for alleged public intoxication.

Melonee Peterson of Arvada, Colorado, was arrested June 11 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Zachary Stanek of Arvada, Colorado, was arrested June 11 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

James Young of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested June 9 on an out of county warrant.

Ross Stokes of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested June 12 on a warrant for alleged failure to pay.

Megan Stetter of Casper, Wyoming, was arrested June 12 for alleged criminal entry, simple battery and property destruction.

Elizabeth Wood of Boulder, Wyoming, was arrested June 13 on a warrant for alleged failure to pay.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.