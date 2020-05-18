Sublette County Arrest Reports for May 11 – May 18

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from May 11 to May 18, 2020.

Kyle Glantz of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on May 16 for allegedly DUI, unsafe backing, and no insurance.

Kristian Glaze, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested May 12 on a warrant for probation violation.

Michael Peterson, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested May 17 for alleged driving on a suspended license.

Zachary Fortenberry, of Boulder, WY, was arrested May 11 on a warrant for probation revocation.

Matthew Waggie, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested May 12 on two warrants for failure to pay, no insurance and expired registration.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.