Sublette County Arrest Reports for May 18 – May 25

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from May 18 to May 25, 2020.

Russell Bowlin of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on May 18 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Jonah Gumpenberger, of Steamboat Springs, CO, was arrested May 23 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Randell Rosenbach, of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested May 24 for alleged reckless endangerment.

Kaylee Barr, of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested May 18 for alleged controlled substance offense and an out of county warrant.

Brian Wiggins, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested May 18 for alleged controlled substance offense and a warrant for probation revocation.

Clayton Wallace, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested May 24 for allege DUI, no insurance, and no registration.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.