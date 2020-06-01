Sublette County Arrest Reports for May 25 – June 1

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from May 25 to June 1, 2020.

Daniel Bryant of Hillsboro, OR, was arrested on May 30 for alleged DUI, driving on a suspended license, careless driving and speeding.

Clayton Carribou, of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested May 26 for alleged possession of a controlled substance, and driving on a suspended license.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Ashley Cooper, of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested May 26 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Adams, of Fort Collins, CO, was arrested May 30 for alleged possession of a controlled substance x2.

Branson Stout, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested May 27 for alleged minor in possession of alcohol, careless driving and probation violation.

Devon Ritchie, of Boulder, WY, was arrested May 30 for allege DUI.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.