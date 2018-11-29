Sublette County Conducts Sex Offender Registry Checks

PINEDALE– Operation Jessica is a joint Task Force with local Law Enforcement and the United States Marshal’s Service, intended to ensure that convicted Sex Offenders are properly registered.

Yesterday November 28th, a Task Force consisting of Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and United States Marshal Service Deputies conducted compliance checks of the twenty Registered Sex Offenders in the Sublette County area.

After completing the compliance checks, one was arrested for registration violations, and another was found to be out of compliance.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The offender that was found to be out of compliance is pending further investigation for possible criminal charges both locally and Federally. The other eighteen local offenders were found to be in compliance.

Sex offender laws have been put into place to protect the community and to keep offenders from reoffending.

Offenders are required to keep current registry information on file with our office to ensure that they are not living near schools as well as to ensure that the public is aware of where they are living within our communities.

Current information of all Registered Sex Offenders, registered in Sublette County can be accessed at the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office website at the following link: http://www.sublettewyo.com/index.aspx?nid=139.