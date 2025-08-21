Sublette County Enacts Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

PINEDALE — Fire restrictions were recently enacted in Sublette County at the recommendation of County Fire Warden Shad Cooper. Sublette County joins Sweetwater County and a number of other county governments in initiating the restrictions.

As large-scale fires like the Red Canyon Fire continue to burn in the state, drought conditions along with hot and windy weather have increased the danger of wildland fires. The restrictions restrict outdoor fires, fireworks and incendiary devices, with the following exceptions:

Campfires at residences or campsites, contained within an established fire ring, with a minimum 15’ radius cleared of all burnable materials.

Trash or refuse fires between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m., inside containers provided with spark arresters, and located within a cleared radius of a minimum of 15’ of burnable materials.

Charcoal fires within enclosed grills are permitted.

Use of acetylene cutting, electric arc welders, or metal grinding in a cleared radius of 15’ of burnable materials.

The use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stoves, and open fire branding activities in a cleared radius of 15’ of burnable materials is permitted.

Sublette County Unified Fire also recommends:

