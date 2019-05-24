Sublette County First Responders Save 25-Year-Old Involved in Crash

PINEDALE — Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at approximately 10:40 a.m., Sublette County Dispatch received a call of a vehicle crash near White Pine Ski area. The reporting party stated a vehicle had gone off the roadway and down a hill. Sublette County Deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sublette County EMS, Sublette County Unified Fire and Tip Top Search and Rescue were all dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival first responders located a car approximately 500 feet down a steep hill, in the trees. Responders were able to work their way down the hill on foot until they reached the vehicle. Inside they found 25-year-old Lucas Corwin of Cora, Wyoming. Mr. Corwin was placed on a backboard, then put into a Stokes basket.

According to Sheriff Lehr, “it took several agencies working together to bring Mr. Corwin safely up the steep terrain, but everyone involved knew what we had to do and they got it done. I commend everyone there that day for their service.”

Mr. Corwin was transported by ambulance to the Pinedale Medical Clinic. After being evaluated by clinic staff he was then air lifted by life flight to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

The crash is being investigated by Wyoming Highway Patrol.