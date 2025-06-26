Sublette County GOP Seeks Candidates for County Clerk

SUBLETTE COUNTY — The recent resignation of Sublette County Clerk Carrie Long has left the county’s Republican party seeking the names of three people to send to the Sublette County Board of County Commissioners.

The commissioner declared a vacancy in the Sublette County Clerk position June 24. According to state statute, since the prior occupant of the position was a Republican, the Sublette County GOP is tasked with developing a list of three qualified candidates for the commissioners. The commissioners would then be tasked with appointing a new county clerk from that list.

According to the Sublette County GOP, the qualifications are that the individuals must be bondable, a Republican, and a resident of Sublette County. People interested in the position are asked to submit a letter of intent, a resume with complete work history, and three one-page letters of reference to the Sublette County Republican Party. Applicants can send their packets digitally to scrp23wy@gmail.com or in person by contacting Sublette County Republican Party Secretary Mary Lankford at 307-367-4820. The deadline for applications is July 7.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Applicants must also be available to meet with the Sublette County Republican Party Central Committee July 8. The meeting, which will be open to the public, will be at the School Board Meeting Room in the Administration Building at 665 North Tyler Ave. in Pinedale.