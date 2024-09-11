Sublette County Health Hires New Women’s Health Provider

Sublette County Health is excited to announce that Rauli J. Perry, NP, is now available for women’s health services in both Pinedale and Marbleton. Rauli brings a wealth of knowledge and compassionate care to our community, focusing on comprehensive women’s health needs.

Perry was born and raised in Wyoming and spent the last 24 years working in different roles in the medical field. Starting as a medical assistant/phlebotomist, LPN & RN, with her favorite years spent on Labor & Delivery with women. She earned her Associates in Nursing through Casper College & Bachelor’s in Nursing from the University of Wyoming.

When deciding to become a Nurse Practitioner, specializing in Women’s Health was never in doubt for Perry. She explains, “It felt like a calling. I was drawn to improve women’s health in rural communities.” In 2021, she earned her Master’s as a Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner (WHNP) from Frontier Nursing University in Kentucky.

Since starting in Sublette County, Perry has been busy. “I’m seeing women with years-long gaps in preventative care due to travel and waitlists,” she says.

Her training centered around supporting the overall health and wellbeing of women at different stages of life. From family planning to all forms of birth control, preventative health, STI treatment, preconception counseling, basic infertility, pregnancy, postpartum care, hormones, libido & gynecological problems.

Services Offered

Rauli provides a wide range of services including:

Annual and Breast Exams: Routine check-ups to ensure your overall health.

Routine check-ups to ensure your overall health. Pap Smears and STI Screening: Essential screenings to maintain reproductive health.

Essential screenings to maintain reproductive health. Mental Health Support: Assistance with anxiety, depression, and postpartum care.

Assistance with anxiety, depression, and postpartum care. Birth Control Options: From oral contraceptives to IUDs, offering various birth control methods.

From oral contraceptives to IUDs, offering various birth control methods. Menstrual and Hormonal Concerns: Addressing issues like irregular, heavy, or painful periods, as well as menopausal symptoms.

Addressing issues like irregular, heavy, or painful periods, as well as menopausal symptoms. Sexual Health: Support for low libido and painful intercourse.

Support for low libido and painful intercourse. Fertility and Pregnancy: Pre-conception counseling and basic infertility workup.

Pre-conception counseling and basic infertility workup. Specialized Procedures: Including colposcopy, biopsies, and prolapse management.

Rauli notes, ““Since coming to Sublette County I’ve noticed the need for accessible women’s health care by a practitioner that understands the unique needs of women.” Perry is able and wiling to help fill that need.

She will be available Monday through Friday, with Wednesdays in the Marbleton Clinic and the rest of the week in Pinedale. Please call 307-367-4133 to schedule an appointment.