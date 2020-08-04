Sublette County Public Health’s Annual Blood Draw Has Been Canceled

SUBLETTE COUNTY — Sublette County Public Health regrets to inform residents of Sublette County that we will not be hosting our annual blood draw for Pinedale or Marbleton this year. Earlier this spring, we postponed the Marbleton draw due to COVID-19 concerns. With input from our County Health Officer, Dr. Fitzsimmons, Public Health has decided to cancel both of our events this year.

This has been a difficult decision with many considerations taken. Sublette County continues to see a rise in COVID-19 positive cases. Bringing together large groups of people at this time is not advised by our health officials—this is especially the case for our usual venues at Rendezvous Pointe and the Southwest Sublette Pioneers Senior Center. Concerns for the health of our community members, staff and volunteers have led us to the conclusion that we need to proceed differently at this time.

Sublette County Public Health is moving forward with our partnership with Wyoming Health Fairs (WHF). This partnership will allow us to provide low cost screenings to Sublette County residents.

We have been working with WHF to get set up to provide office draws at our Pinedale Public Health Office. This will allow us to serve residents in a safer, smaller scale during this COVID-19 pandemic. Services will be by appointment only, masks required—more information will be coming as we finalize details and dates for in-office blood draw services to begin.

Please call Public Health Nursing at 307-367-2157 for more information.