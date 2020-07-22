Sublette County Reports One New COVID-19 Positive Since Monday

PINEDALE — The Sublette County Health Department reports one new confirmed case of COVID-19 since noon on Monday.

The total confirmed cases within Sublette County are 12 with 6 probable cases in addition. There have been no reported deaths reported from Sublette County associated with COVID-19, according to the county health office.

There are currently 17 people in quarantine or isolation due to infection or possible infection with COVID-19. With a total of 14 recovered cases, including both confirmed and probable.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Officials numbers information can be found at the Wyoming Department of Health’s website https://health.wyo.gov/.