Sublette County Reports One New COVID-19 Positive Since Monday

Sublette County Reports One New COVID-19 Positive Since Monday

One additional confirmed COVID-19 case this week brings the number to 17 in Sublette County.

PINEDALE — The Sublette County Health Department reports one new confirmed case of COVID-19 since noon on Monday.

The total confirmed cases within Sublette County are 12 with 6 probable cases in addition. There have been no reported deaths reported from Sublette County associated with COVID-19, according to the county health office.

There are currently 17 people in quarantine or isolation due to infection or possible infection with COVID-19. With a total of 14 recovered cases, including both confirmed and probable.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Officials numbers information can be found at the Wyoming Department of Health’s website https://health.wyo.gov/.

Related Articles

SCSD No. 2 to Consider Offering Childcare for Employees

SCSD No. 2 to Consider Offering Childcare for Employees

Back To The Drawing Board for Bitter Creek Reclamation Project

Back To The Drawing Board for Bitter Creek Reclamation Project

10 Individuals at Wyoming State Penitentiary Test Positive for COVID-19

10 Individuals at Wyoming State Penitentiary Test Positive for COVID-19

SCSD No. 2 Approves Reopening Plan; Recommends Returning to Classroom in August

SCSD No. 2 Approves Reopening Plan; Recommends Returning to Classroom in August