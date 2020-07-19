Sublette County Residents Urged to “Become More Vigilant” in Following Simple Health Measures

The following is a letter written by Dr. David Burnett, Chairman of the Sublette County Board of Commissioners:

Sublette County recorded its first COVID-19 case in late March, just days after the Sublette County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency in response to the pandemic. We were fortunate that the public responded to pleas from public health officials to help slow the spread of the virus, and we didn’t record another case for nearly three months. But within the last month, another 10 cases have been confirmed in Sublette County – with eight of those cases in the last week.

Clearly the prevalence of COVID-19 is increasing in Sublette County, the state of Wyoming, and significantly in the bordering states of Idaho and Utah.

We must become more vigilant in following the simple health measures recommended with emphasis on social distancing, and wearing a mask if unable to do so.

Businesses covered under the state health orders must continue their diligence to comply with the requirements of those orders. By following a few simple precautions, we can keep our community members safe, not overwhelm our local and regional medical facilities, and keep our economy on track for recovery.

Please stay home if you are sick, practice social distancing and good hygiene, and wear a face covering when you were unable to social distance.

We all need to take individual action to curb the spread of the virus. Let’s work together as a community to ensure our community health, and our economic health.