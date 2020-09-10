Sublette County School District No. 1 Reports Two COVID-19 Cases in Schools

SUBLETTE COUNTY — Sublette County School District No. 1 announced on Facebook that the schools have experienced two cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in their schools in the past five days.

The first case, a staff member at Pinedale Middle School, was announced on September 6. The second case, a Pinedale High School student, was announced September 9.

The student has been excluded from school through an isolation order from Sublette County Public Health. The student who tested positive will be allowed to return to school when the isolation order is lifted.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Families of students who may have had any possible contact with the infected student will receive an email from Public Health. If families receive an email, they are to monitor their student and contact their medical provider if any symptoms are present.

“This does not mean that your student needs to quarantine. Anyone who needs to quarantine will be called on the phone directly by Public Health. All areas of our building where this student was present will be thoroughly disinfected,” Sublette County School District wrote in a Facebook status.

The district is reminding Sublette County of COVID-19 precautions.

“We are asking everyone to observe good COVID-19 safety and wellness practices,” Sublette County School District No. 1 wrote in a Facebook status.

Other safety precautions include: