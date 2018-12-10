Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol Team Up for Cram the Cruiser Food Drive

SUBLETTE COUNTY– On December 9, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Division T teamed up with the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and Ridley’s for the first annual Cram the Cruiser food drive in Pinedale.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol Association generously donated $750 to the event. The support from the community was overwhelming.

With all the donations collected during the event, they were able to fill three patrol vehicles to the top with food and baby supplies. In addition to the food donations, several hundred dollars in cash donations were collected as well.

All of the donations were taken to the Food Basket in Pinedale which provides necessities for over 100 local families.