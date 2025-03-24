Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Annual Awards Ceremony

PINEDALE — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office hosted it’s annual awards ceremony last Wednesday to honor the staff members who were stood out amongst their peers.
At BOCES in Pinedale, patrol deputies, detention deputies, dispatchers, support personnel, and community members gathered to celebrate their achievements from the last year. Sheriff K.C. Lehr recognized the dedication and sacrifices that law enforcement personnel made right from the start. He shared letters of appreciation from citizens, inmates, and the public for the audience of families, colleagues, and community members.
The following individuals were recognized for their excellence and commitment to Sublette County:
Most Arrests of the Year: Deputy Zach Semmons
DUI Enforcement Award: Deputy Greg Kemp
Most Citations Issued: Deputy Greg Kemp
Most Warnings Issued: Deputy Greg Kemp
Most Calls Responded To: Deputy Greg Kemp
Most Bookings Completed: Deputy Seth Sickler
Most Jail Checks Completed: Deputy Betty French
Most UA’s Collected: Deputy Betty French (Female), Deputy Jonathan Rahlf (Male)
Most 911 & Non-Emergency Calls Received: Communications Officer Emery Kemp
Field Training Officer (FTO) Recognition: Deputy Shawn Butner, Deputy Zach Semmons, Deputy Seth Sickler, Deputy Betty French, Communications Officer Sammi Morgan and Communications Officer Layna Jones
Firearms Excellence & Highest Qualification Score: Deputy Jason Overbaugh
Years of Service Recognition:
- 5 Years: Hana Patterson, Jarad Lovejoy, Josh Lovejoy, Kinsy Voss, Greg Kemp
- 10 Years: Shawn Streeter, Krystal Mansur, Jessica Murphy, Kenna Tanner, Gabe Torres, Amberlynn Porterfield, Stephanie McMillen, Todd Morgan, Derek Roe, Kari Goza, Devon Moceika
- 15 Years: Lance Gehlhausen, Danielle Cooper, Josh Cooper, Trent Simkins, Sarah Turner, Karson Turner, Shannon Gehlhausen, Greg Allen, Blake Woolstenhulme, Hillary Tollison, Sheriff Lehr
- 20+ Years: Ryan Day, Zach Semmons, Scott Campbell, Scott Winer
Promotion Recognitions: Dispatch Supervisor Sarah Turner, Dispatch Supervisor Jessica Murphy, Detective Sergeant Travis Lanning, Sergeant Danielle Cooper, Lieutenant Travis Bingham
Volunteer/Citizen of the Year Award: Sublette County PHRC Steven Kipp
Life-Saving Awards: Deputy Zach Semmons, Deputy Greg Allen, Sergeant Shawn Streeter, Communications Officer Sarah Turner, Communications Officer Amberlynn Porterfield, Communications Officer Layna Jones, and Pinedale Citizens Ron and Susan Orcutt.
Excellence in Inmate Healthcare Award: PA Jon Said & Amy Deeds
HR Dedication & Excellence Award: HR Director Andrea Jean
Patrol Deputy of the Year: Deputy Hana Patterson
Detention Deputy of the Year: Deputy Betty French
Communications Officer of the Year: Communications Officer Layna Jones
Support Staff of the Year: Emergency Manager Jim Mitchell