Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Annual Awards Ceremony

PINEDALE — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office hosted it’s annual awards ceremony last Wednesday to honor the staff members who were stood out amongst their peers.

At BOCES in Pinedale, patrol deputies, detention deputies, dispatchers, support personnel, and community members gathered to celebrate their achievements from the last year. Sheriff K.C. Lehr recognized the dedication and sacrifices that law enforcement personnel made right from the start. He shared letters of appreciation from citizens, inmates, and the public for the audience of families, colleagues, and community members.

The following individuals were recognized for their excellence and commitment to Sublette County:

Most Arrests of the Year: Deputy Zach Semmons

DUI Enforcement Award: Deputy Greg Kemp

Most Citations Issued: Deputy Greg Kemp

Most Warnings Issued: Deputy Greg Kemp

Most Calls Responded To: Deputy Greg Kemp

Most Bookings Completed: Deputy Seth Sickler

Most Jail Checks Completed: Deputy Betty French

Most UA’s Collected: Deputy Betty French (Female), Deputy Jonathan Rahlf (Male)

Most 911 & Non-Emergency Calls Received: Communications Officer Emery Kemp

Field Training Officer (FTO) Recognition: Deputy Shawn Butner, Deputy Zach Semmons, Deputy Seth Sickler, Deputy Betty French, Communications Officer Sammi Morgan and Communications Officer Layna Jones

Firearms Excellence & Highest Qualification Score: Deputy Jason Overbaugh

Years of Service Recognition:

5 Years: Hana Patterson, Jarad Lovejoy, Josh Lovejoy, Kinsy Voss, Greg Kemp

Hana Patterson, Jarad Lovejoy, Josh Lovejoy, Kinsy Voss, Greg Kemp 10 Years: Shawn Streeter, Krystal Mansur, Jessica Murphy, Kenna Tanner, Gabe Torres, Amberlynn Porterfield, Stephanie McMillen, Todd Morgan, Derek Roe, Kari Goza, Devon Moceika

Shawn Streeter, Krystal Mansur, Jessica Murphy, Kenna Tanner, Gabe Torres, Amberlynn Porterfield, Stephanie McMillen, Todd Morgan, Derek Roe, Kari Goza, Devon Moceika 15 Years: Lance Gehlhausen, Danielle Cooper, Josh Cooper, Trent Simkins, Sarah Turner, Karson Turner, Shannon Gehlhausen, Greg Allen, Blake Woolstenhulme, Hillary Tollison, Sheriff Lehr

Lance Gehlhausen, Danielle Cooper, Josh Cooper, Trent Simkins, Sarah Turner, Karson Turner, Shannon Gehlhausen, Greg Allen, Blake Woolstenhulme, Hillary Tollison, Sheriff Lehr 20+ Years: Ryan Day, Zach Semmons, Scott Campbell, Scott Winer

Promotion Recognitions: Dispatch Supervisor Sarah Turner, Dispatch Supervisor Jessica Murphy, Detective Sergeant Travis Lanning, Sergeant Danielle Cooper, Lieutenant Travis Bingham

Volunteer/Citizen of the Year Award: Sublette County PHRC Steven Kipp

Life-Saving Awards: Deputy Zach Semmons, Deputy Greg Allen, Sergeant Shawn Streeter, Communications Officer Sarah Turner, Communications Officer Amberlynn Porterfield, Communications Officer Layna Jones, and Pinedale Citizens Ron and Susan Orcutt.

Excellence in Inmate Healthcare Award: PA Jon Said & Amy Deeds

HR Dedication & Excellence Award: HR Director Andrea Jean

Patrol Deputy of the Year: Deputy Hana Patterson

Detention Deputy of the Year: Deputy Betty French

Communications Officer of the Year: Communications Officer Layna Jones

Support Staff of the Year: Emergency Manager Jim Mitchell