Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Dead Man in Big Piney

Sublette County Sheriffs Office Facebook photo

BIG PINEY — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death that was reported at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a possible deceased person at a resident on South Mickelson Street in Big Piney. Deputies entered the home and found an adult man on the floor with “significant injuries.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office declined to identify the man pending the confirmation of his identity and notification of his next of kin.

Another adult man was taken into custody for questioning regarding the incident. Further information was not available as of the publication of this post.

