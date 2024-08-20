Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Mourns Loss of Deputy Jesse Adams

Deputy Jesse Adams was a member of the Sublette County Sheriff's Office for 16 years. Photo courtesy of Sublette County Sheriff's Office

SUBLETTE COUNTY — With profound sadness, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy Jesse Adams on August 19, 2024.

Deputy Adams was a member of the sheriff’s office for 16 years, beginning his career as a Detention Deputy in December 2008. He was also a lifelong resident of Sublette County. The cause of death has been ruled a suicide.

“This heartbreaking loss is a reminder of the importance of mental health, especially in high-stress professions like law enforcement,” the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office said. “We encourage everyone to be mindful of the emotional well-being of those around them and to seek help when needed.”

You can call 988 anytime, nationwide, if you need support or are concerned about someone close to you. Local resources are also available at the Sublette Prevention Coalition: https://www.sublettepreventioncoalition.org/suicide-prevention.

The sheriff’s office kindly request that the media and public respect the privacy of the family and their department as they grieve this loss.