Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Needs Help Finding a Missing Woman

SUBLETTE COUNTY — The Sublette County Sheriffs Office is seeking public assistance to find a missing woman.

Mary Latham, of Clearmont, Wyoming, was last seen yesterday, June 5, at approximately 1 pm at a residence on State Highway 353 in Boulder.

She was driving a red 2020 Red Jeep a Grand Cherokee unknown direction of travel.

Mary is 5 feet, 1 inch tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Mary’s whereabouts, please contact the Sublette County Sheriffs Office 307-367-4378.

This is not the actual vehicle Mary Latham was driving.
It’s the same make and model.

