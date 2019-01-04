Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Records Clerk Retires After 11 Years

SUBLETTE COUNTY– Yesterday was Betty Moceika’s last day as records clerk for the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, as she is retiring after eleven and a half years of service with the Sheriff’s Office.

Betty has served as the records clerk in our Marbleton Office since 2007 where she handled abandoned vehicles, NSF (non-sufficient funds) cases, processed daily paperwork for our Deputies, and so much more.

Sublette County employees and other members of the office treated Betty to a retirement luncheon yesterday where they presented her with a gift for her many years of service to the citizens of Sublette County. Betty plans to spend more time with her family and, especially, her grandchildren.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office thanks Betty for her service.