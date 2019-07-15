Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information on Missing Person

SUBLETTE COUNTY — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking more information about Aubree Shanae Corona who was last seen on July 13, 2019.

According to a press release by the SCSO, Corona was camping with friends in the New Fork Lake area. She ran an errand but got turned around and ended up on the Dubois side of Union Pass. She never returned to camp.

Corona is 28-years-old, 5-feet-8-inches, 194 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Corona was driving a Dark Grey 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with a motorcycle in the back. The license plate number of the truck is 4-21717.

Corona was last seen driving a similar 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche as pictured above.

Anyone with information pertaining to Corona has been asked to contact the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office at 307-367-4378.