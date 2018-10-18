Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Telephone Scam Involving Detention Center

SUBLETTE COUNTY– Sublette County Dispatch has been receiving calls today from all over the county from concerned citizens that are receiving calls from fake family members needing bail to be released from the Sublette County Detention Center.

The number is coming up as a call from the Detention Center’s direct line 307-367-4378 and is being spoofed by the scammers to look legitimate calls from their office.

The Sublette County Detention Center uses Securus Technologies for our inmate phone system. All of the inmates outgoing calls will show a caller ID number of 307-367-2019 if it is a real phone call from an inmate in the Sublette County Detention Center.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The system will also notify you when you answer the call that it is a “Call from the an inmate at the Sublette County Jail” on the automated system before connecting you.

Don’t fall victim to this scam! The Sublette County Detention Center currently only accept cash or Bail Bondsman for releases and do not accept credit cards over the phone for bail.