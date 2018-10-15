Sublette County Sheriff’s Report from October 8 – October 15

The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Center from October 8 – October 15.

Rhela Harley, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested October 8, on a warrant for alleged bond violation.

Brian Johnson, of Etna, WY, was arrested October 11 on a warrant for alleged violation of protection order, contempt of court and bond revocation.

Jeffrey Majhonovich, of Green River, WY, was arrested October 14 for alleged DUI.

David Sheppard, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 8 for alleged DUI and no headlights.

Galen Bellis, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 9 on an out-of-county warrant.

Roxane Ramage, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 15 for alleged domestic battery.

Brian Wiggins, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 11 for alleged possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and bond violation.

David Williams, of Waxahatchee, TX, was arrested October 9 for alleged driving on a suspended license and speeding.

Joshua Ramage, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested October 15 for alleged domestic battery and bond violation.