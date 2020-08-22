Sublette County Starts Fire Restrictions

PINEDALE — Effective Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 12:01 am, Sublette County has enacted fire restrictions that limit fires within the county.

The Sublette County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to enact fire restrictions following the recommendations of Fire Chief Shad Cooper. Fire restrictions have also been implemented for the USFS Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the BLM High Desert District administered lands.

The restrictions were enacted due to the current high fire danger, drought conditions, and continued hot, dry, and windy weather. Additionally, increased visitation and recreational use has led to several new fire in the neighboring areas. The increased fire activity has limited the number of available fire resources and personnel available to respond to new incidents in the county.

The Sublette County Fire Restrictions prohibit all outdoor fires, incendiary devices, and the discharge of fireworks within the county. The following exceptions are allowed if the fire activity is controlled in a cleared area at least 10’ in radius, and a fire extinguisher is immediately available: campfires contained within an established fire ring; trash or refuse fires within containers provided with spark arresters between 6 pm and 8 am; charcoal fires within enclosed grills; acetylene cutting torches or electric arc welders; and fire branding activities.

Additional fire restrictions have also been enacted on the Bridger-Teton National Forest and Bureau of Land Management High Desert District. These additional fire restrictions apply primarily to restricting campfires and smoking on federal lands, in addition to the normal year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on fireworks, incendiary ammunition, burning of hazardous materials, and operating off-road vehicles/chainsaws without properly installed spark arresters. For specific information about fire restrictions on public land, please see the following:

The BLM fire restrictions effective August 19, 2020. https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/WY_HDD_%20Stage%201%20Fire%20Prevention%20Order_2

020.pdf

The USFS fire restrictions effective August 13, 2020.

https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd780895.pdf