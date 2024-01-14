Sublette County Unified Fire Crews Extinguish Attic Fire in Pinedale Home

SUBLETTE COUNTY — Sublette County Unified Fire (SCUF) units spent the -17 degree morning Saturday extinguishing an attic fire in a Pinedale home.

Units were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the area of South Fremont Road in Pinedale at approximately 8:25 a.m. on Saturday, January 13. The reporting party said smoke was seen billowing out from the eaves of the home. Fortunately, nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire. Fire damage was contained to the attic space with minimal damage to the rest of the home, and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported.

Multiple fire units from Battalion 1 (Pinedale), Battalion 2 (Big Piney/Marbleton), Battalion 5 (Daniel), and Battalion 6 (Kendall Valley) responded to the incident. Sublette County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance with building access and traffic control. Sublette County EMS provided medical standby and firefighter rehabilitation.

When firefighters arrived on scene, smoke was visibly escaping from the attic vents and under the eaves. Firefighters quickly connected the nearby hydrant, set ladders up under the roof peak, and gained access through the front door. Interior firefighters were able to make access to the attic space and discovered the attic was fully involved in fire. The firefighters were able to immediately extinguish the attic fire while other arriving crews ventilated from the exterior.

Additional arriving firefighters were able to place salvage covers over the interior furnishings to minimize water and smoke damage. Crews checked for fire extension and extinguished remaining smoldering fires in the insulation and wall spaces of the second floor. Crews were able to remove the damaged insulation and fire debris after the fire was out.

The preparedness, training, quick response and coordination of the responding firefighters allowed firefighters to quickly extinguish the flames and minimize damage to the rest of the home, SCUF said.

The fire is still currently under investigation, however initial findings indicate the fire started in the attic space in the area immediately surrounding the chimney. SCUF would like to remind residents to clean their chimneys frequently and always be sure there are no combustible materials touching or near the chimney or fireplace.