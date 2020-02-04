Sublette County Unified Fire Crews Respond to Fires in Big Piney, Boulder

PINEDALE — Two structure fires ignited in Sublette County within 33 hours of each other this past week, according to reports from the Sublette County Unified Fire District.

A garage fire was reported on Feb 2 at 1:16 AM in a single-story residence in Big Piney. Units from four battalions across the county responded. There was significant damage to the garage and contents, and the fire progression was halted before extending far into the main portion of the home.

While the smoke detectors did activate, the resident’s dog barking woke the sleeping resident even before the smoke detectors activated and the occupant and dog were able to evacuate to safety.

A chimney fire was then reported on Feb 3, at 9:53 AM in a two-story single-family dwelling in Boulder. Units from four battalions across the county also responded to this fire. Responders first on scene reported a working attic fire in progress.

Residents were able to evacuate after smelling smoke and hearing the smoke detectors activating. The fire was contained mostly to the area of origin with some extension due to the swift response and aggressive interior attack despite the winter storm.

A water shuttle operation was set up to ensure an ample supply of water for firefighting activities. Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents.





The fire in Big Piney (left and center) was contained to the garage, while the Boulder fire did some damage to the home. SCUF encourages people to have their chimneys properly cleaned and inspected before heavy use in the winter.

In addition to fire units, personnel and equipment from Sublette County Road and Bridge, EMS, Sherriff’s Office, Emergency management, and the applicable utility companies all responded to these incidents.

The winter storm, depth of snow, wind and frigid temperatures added the usual complications like freezing lines, bad road conditions, icy working surfaces for both incidents.

The causes of these fires are in relation to wood stove piping. SCUF would like to remind Sublette County residents to please remember to have chimneys regularly cleaned and inspected and make sure the chimney is installed according to code.

Proper inspections and cleaning by a licensed professional are essential to ensure problems are caught early and won’t catch surrounding combustible materials on fire.