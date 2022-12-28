Sublette County Unified Fire Responds to Two Structure Fires

SUBLETTE COUNTY — Over the holiday weekend, Sublette County Unified Fire responded to two separate structure fires. No one was injured in either of the fires.

On Friday, December 23, at 3:05 a.m., the fire department responded to a chimney fire in a two-story residence, north of Boulder. After arriving, firefighters discovered the fire had spread from the chimney into the attic space of the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and prevented any further damage to the structure, according to the release.

“There were no injuries involved in the incident and the occupants were able to immediately return to the home,” the release says. “SCUF would like to remind residents to regularly clean, inspect, and maintain their chimneys every year.”

On Monday, December 26, at 8:47 a.m., SCUF responded to a structure fire north of Pinedale in a large outbuilding. Firefighters discovered a fully engulfed outbuilding fire with a haystack, chicken coop, wood shop, storage, and numerous small propane tanks on fire. The adjacent home nearby was also threatened by the fire.

Firefighters on scene initiated a defensive attack that successfully contained the fire to the outbuilding and prevented any further spread

“Fire crews worked until late afternoon suppressing the fire, shuttling water, searching for smoldering fires, and investigating the cause of the fire in the building,” the release states. “The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

Fortunately, there were no injuries to the residents or firefighters during this incident.

Both of these fires required significant responses from SCUF units across the county.