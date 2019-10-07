Sublette Deputy Receives Lifesaving Award for Quick Response to Medical Call

SUBLETTE COUNTY– On June 21, 2019, Deputy Scott Campbell with the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call at a residence in Pinedale, WY. Upon arrival Deputy Campbell was directed to the bathroom where an elderly male was holding a towel to his arm. The towel was completely blood soaked and there was a large amount of dark red blood beginning to pool on the bathroom floor.

Deputy Campbell retrieved a SWAT-T tourniquet from his medical bag and applied it to the upper arm of the patient, noting the time the tourniquet was applied. Deputy Campbell enlisted the help of a family member to continue to apply pressure to the wound until Sublette County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived. After investigating what had happened, it appeared that the male had fallen onto a cabinet with a glass door in the living room, severely lacerating his right forearm.

The patient was transported to the Pinedale Medical Clinic where the laceration was evaluated. It was determined that the wound was severe enough that the patient needed emergent care and was life-flighted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Deputy Campbell’s tourniquet was not removed as it was preventing the patient from losing blood. The patient later underwent surgery and was released.

If it weren’t for the quick action of Deputy Campbell and the proper application of the SWAT-T tourniquet, this gentleman may have eventually bled out and died. For his actions, Deputy Campbell is being awarding the life-saving medal.

Deputy Campbell was nominated for this medal by his Sergeant, Andrew Mackenzie. Sergeant Mackenzie was a driving force behind implementing tourniquets in the Sheriff’s Office based off his experience in the military and National Guard. These tourniquets were purchased last year for all of our deputies and Deputy Todd Morgan and Tip Top Search and Rescue administrator Kenna Tanner have been instrumental in teaching the proper method of utilizing these life- saving devices to our staff.

Other Law Enforcement Officers Honored

Just recently, Wyoming Highway Patrolman Jason Moeller was honored by the state for applying a tourniquet during a traffic crash which saved a woman’s life.

Deputy Campbell happens to be the first to be recognized and to receive the life-saving award for the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. However, it is not the first life-save for our Deputies. Deputy Shawn Streeter, successfully performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a victim. Our Search and Rescue volunteers and helicopter have had several life-saves over the past few years. The Sheriff’s Office just started awarding service bars for deputies this year. They are displayed above the right pocket on their dress uniform. It is important to recognize these acts of duty and the individual(s) behind them.