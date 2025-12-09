Sublette Police Shooting Investigation Determines No Criminal Charges

SUBLETTE COUNTY — A special prosecutor from Natrona County completed an independent review of a July 11 shooting incident involving Paul Browning and Craig Rice and determined that no criminal charges will be filed.

Dan Itzen was appointed the special prosecutor by the Sublette County Board of County Commissioners as a result of an ethical conflict prohibiting review by the Sublette County Attorney’s Office.

Following a review of the completed investigation conducted by the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, Itzen focused on the immediate circumstances of the confrontation, the actions of both individuals, and the physical evidence collected at the scene.

Itzen’s review determined that Browning’s behavior, verbal threats, and the object he was holding created conditions that could reasonably be interpreted as presenting an imminent threat to Rice. These factors, along with the rapid escalation of the encounter, and the proximity between the two men formed the basis for the conclusion that Rice’s response was consistent with self-defense under Wyoming law.