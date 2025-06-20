SUBMISSION: Where Champions Begin: The Quiet Work Behind the Glory

The following opinion piece is a community submission and doesn’t reflect the opinion of TRN Media, which encompasses SweetwaterNOW and The Radio Network.

Submitted by Robbie Lee

Athletics have always been more than just a pastime here; they’re a point of pride, a source of unity, and often, the spark that ignites lifelong values in young people. Over the last five years, the numbers speak volumes. Three state championships in girls’ swimming. Two in wrestling. But behind the stats lies a community that cares enough to support the aspiration of success.

Look closely at the teams rising to the top, and a common denominator emerges: consistent parental involvement and early exposure through club-level competition. It’s not a coaching crisis holding programs back. It’s a gap at the foundation.

Coaches in Sweetwater County put in the hours. They teach, they mentor, they work their 9-5, and then work champions out of rebellious high schoolers during their “free time.” But no coach, no matter how committed, has the time, resources, or reach to develop an athlete on their own. Growth doesn’t just happen during a two-hour practice. It happens in the mornings before school, in the five a.m. car rides to practice, in the kitchen over dinner when kids are exhausted and ready to give up.

Championships don’t start on game day; they start at home.

It’s not just about talent. It’s about commitment. And that begins with parents willing to do the unseen work: waking up early, showing up consistently, and reminding their kids what they’re capable of when doubts creep in. These are the moments that mold more than athletes; they build people who chase big goals and know how to work for them.

This kind of engagement is, undeniably, a privilege. Not every family possesses equal resources or time. Nevertheless, one principle holds true: meaningful transformation takes root in consistency. The leap from middle school C-team to Division I recruit isn’t the product of chance (or one really good coach). It is the result of culture, community, and a home that teaches endurance just as much as ambition.

When exhaustion sets in, when a child wants to quit, when the results don’t come fast enough, that’s when parents step in as the real difference-makers. Not just with encouragement, but with reminders of who they are, what they’re working toward, and why discomfort today is the cost of growth tomorrow.

Because sports don’t just build athletes, they build adults. Adults who show up on time. Adults who understand the meaning of commitment. Those who understand that excellence is a habit, not a moment.

And that habit begins far from the weight room.

And that’s where the real challenge (and opportunity) lies. If we want to sustain and elevate the success of our programs, we must act. This is a call to parents, community leaders, and anyone who believes in the power of sport: step in. Volunteer. Create access. Believe in young athletes before they believe in themselves. Don’t wait until a high school coach shows interest; build the spark early. Our future State champions are shaped by the choices we as a community make today.

If Sweetwater County wants to continue raising podium-topping, college-bound, purpose-driven athletes, it’s not a new coaching staff or shiny facility that will pave the way. It’s a community willing to invest where it counts most, at home, in quiet hours, in steady belief. The best programs aren’t powered solely by talent or tactics. They’re carried by the people who choose, daily, to believe that greatness is something we build together.