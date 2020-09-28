Submit Your Masterpiece for the 2020 Quilting on the Green

The 2020 Quilting on the Green event is set to take place at Expedition Island in Green River on Friday, October 23rd, and Saturday, October 24th.

This years event will feature a quilt show and vendor fair complete with demonstrations!

Enter Your Work

Participants can enter their quilts in the show by dropping them off at at Keama’s Quilts, A Little Country Character, both in Green River, or Valley Fabric in Lyman.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Quilters are encouraged to submit their work for the show by October 20, 2020.

The 2020 Quilting on the Green will also feature a vendor mall including:

Leelee’s Gotcha

Priceless Treasures

Valley Fabrics

A Little Country Character

Quilting with Marianne

Sheridan Longarm

+ Enter to win the one-of-a-kind raffle quilts pictured below!

Tickets will be $1 each or 6 for $5.





Download Wyoming Travel Maps HERE!