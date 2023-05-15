Submit Your Masterpiece for the 2023 Quilting on the Green

Submit Your Masterpiece for the 2023 Quilting on the Green

The 2023 Quilting on the Green event is set to take place at Expedition Island in Green River on June 3rd and 4th.

This years event will feature a quilt show and vendor fair complete with demonstrations!

Enter Your Work

To register, call (307) 870-6587 or email quiltingonthegreenwyoming@gmail.com.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The 2023 Quilting on the Green will also feature a vendor mall including:

  • Bound to be Quilting
  • Bobbin Logic
  • Leelee’s Gotcha
  • A Little Country Character
  • Valley Fabrics
  • Priceless Treasures
  • Prairie Storm Quilt Shop

+ Enter to win the one-of-a-kind raffle quilts pictured below!

Tickets will be $1 each or 6 for $5.

Download Wyoming Travel Maps HERE!

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Children Playing with Matches Results in Shed Fire Sunday

Children Playing with Matches Results in Shed Fire Sunday

Fontenelle Dam to Increase Spring Water Releases Today

Fontenelle Dam to Increase Spring Water Releases Today

Fatality Investigation Continues in Yellowstone National Park

Fatality Investigation Continues in Yellowstone National Park

You Could WIN 24K in Prizes When You Buy a Raffle Ticket From Kickin’ Cancer in Sublette County!

You Could WIN 24K in Prizes When You Buy a Raffle Ticket From Kickin’ Cancer in Sublette County!