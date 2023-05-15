Submit Your Masterpiece for the 2023 Quilting on the Green

The 2023 Quilting on the Green event is set to take place at Expedition Island in Green River on June 3rd and 4th.
This years event will feature a quilt show and vendor fair complete with demonstrations!
Enter Your Work
To register, call (307) 870-6587 or email quiltingonthegreenwyoming@gmail.com.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
The 2023 Quilting on the Green will also feature a vendor mall including:
- Bound to be Quilting
- Bobbin Logic
- Leelee’s Gotcha
- A Little Country Character
- Valley Fabrics
- Priceless Treasures
- Prairie Storm Quilt Shop
+ Enter to win the one-of-a-kind raffle quilts pictured below!
Tickets will be $1 each or 6 for $5.
Download Wyoming Travel Maps HERE!