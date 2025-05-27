Sue Dieringer (February 7, 1955 – May 20, 2025)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sue Dieringer. Sue died on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at the Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City after a 20 month, hard fought, battle with cancer.

Sue was born on February 7, 1955, in Marshfield, Wisconsin. She graduated from Columbus Catholic High School in 1973 and received a bachelor’s degree from Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin and a master’s degree from the University of Utah, both in special education. Her first teaching job took her to Farson. Although it was far from ‘her home’ in Wisconsin, she fell in love with Wyoming and developed many friendships. She went on to teach for 38 years at various schools in Rock Springs; she had a passion for teaching and helping those in need.

Sue is survived by her brother Don (Linda) Dieringer, sister Lori (Jake) Gropp, sister-in-law Danielle Dieringer, eight nieces and nephews and12 great nieces and nephews whom she loved as if they were her own. She is also survived by her aunts Lois Rasmussen and Mary Carol Schlagenhaft and her very special and dear friend, Maggie Perkins, who was a true friend for many years and excellent caregiver to Sue during her illness.

Sue was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Anita Dieringer, her brother Steve, a nephew Eddie Dieringer (in infancy), her grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles and her beloved Airedales, Sadie, Lucy, Liza, and most recently Nikki who died two days before Sue.

In addition to her family and friends, Sue loved game nights with friends, garage sales, thrift shops, any good deal (even if she didn’t need the item), coffee, Old Dutch potato chips, glazed croissants and chocolate covered peanuts. Sue was loved by many, and her memories will make us smile and will remain in our hearts forever.

Sue donated her corneas for transplant and had chosen to donate her body to research so she can continue to help others even after her death.

Memorials in Sue’s name may be given to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs, WY 82901; The Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108; University of Utah Body Donor Program,520 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84112, or the memorial of your choice.

Combined funeral services for Sue and her dad, Don Dieringer, will be held in Marshfield, Wisconsin June 19, 2025. Private services for friends and family will also be held in Wyoming at a later date.

Funeral Details can be found here.