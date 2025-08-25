Sue Massey (January 18, 1942 — August 20, 2025)

Sue Massey passed away on August 20, 2025. She was born on January 18, 1942, to her father Elmer Messer and her mother Anna Messer, in Westerly, West Virginia.

Sue met the love of her life in West Virginia, Joe Massey. Once married, Sue and Joe spent all their time together traveling to the West to many different states, including Texas, Wyoming, and Oklahoma, before finally settling in New Mexico. Sue was a homemaker and took pride in being a wife and a mother. She was a beautiful example for her family. Sue volunteered at many different organizations during her free time, including food banks for the ones in need. She also loved the outdoors, and spending quality time with her family by going camping, fishing, hunting and more. Sue had many skills, but cooking was everyone’s favorite. She was not only good at it, but she also loved it. She would host gatherings with her family and friends and make sure nobody left hungry.

Sue loved all her family, but she held a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Sue was a wonderful person, whose personality could light up any room. She was genuine, kind, loving, generous and she had a heart of gold. She will truly be missed by all who loved her.

Sue is survived by her sisters, Norma Jean Bernardi, Linda Mahaffey, and Cheryl Mendez; brother, Bill Messer; children, Carolyn Pruett, Ann Jones, and Billy Massey Jr; grandchildren, Jennifer, Steven, Damien, Vincent, and Kenneth Jones; great grandchildren, Sylvia, William, Octavian, Madeline, Mason, Kaylee, Jade, and Jared.

Sue is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe Massey Sr.; her parents Elmer and Anna Messer; as well as her brother, Jesse Messer.

A memorial will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 10 a.m. The burial will be scheduled for a later date at General Douglas McBride Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a homeless shelter and/or a local food bank for those in need.