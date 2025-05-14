Sulfur Trioxide Leak at Simplot

ROCK SPRINGS — A small sulfur trioxide leak was discovered at Simplot’s Rock Springs facility late Tuesday morning.

Between 10-11 a.m. May 13, a small sulfur trioxide leak was discovered during routine maintenance. The facility undertook its standard procedures and evacuated the facility as a response. Two workers experienced minor exposure and were treated with first aid.

The leak was blocked off and repaired before Simplot employees investigated the facility for any more leaks or damages. Workers returned to their stations early this afternoon and operations are back to normal.

Simplot produces sulfuric acid using elemental sulfur and phosphoric acid that is utilized in fertilizer products. Sulfur trioxide is used in the production of sulfuric acid and is generally a colorless liquid that, when exposed to air, rapidly absorbs water and gives off white fumes.