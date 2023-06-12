Summer Brown Bag Concert Series Returns for 2023

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated Brown Bag Concert series for its eighth year.

Presented in partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC), Wyoming Arts Council, and WyoRadio, this exciting lunchtime concert series will take place every Tuesday throughout the summer (June to August) from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. The concerts are open to the public and completely free of charge, providing an excellent opportunity for individuals to bring their lunch and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Downtown Rock Springs. For added convenience, many downtown restaurants offer take-out options for concert-goers.

After a temporary relocation to Sweetwater Square park last year due to construction, the URA is delighted to announce the series’ return to the Bank Court location this summer.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The twelve-week Brown Bag Concert series showcases a diverse range of music styles, including country, rock, folk, and Americana, among others.

The 2023 line-up includes:

· June 6 – John Hewitt

· June 13 – Jason Dea West

· June 20 – Jonathan Foster

· June 27 – Pierce Crask

· July 11 – Richie Kaumo

· July 18 – Angela M. Perry

· July 25 – The Rough & Tumble

· August 1 – Rupert Wates

· August 8 – Dan Kershisnik

· August 15 – Dave Pedri

· August 22 – Ryan Biter

· August 29 – David Singley

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is proud to present this exceptional lineup of talented artists as part of their mission to revitalize Downtown Rock Springs. The Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture committees have worked tirelessly to curate a series that offers something for everyone.

For more information about the Summer Concert Series and other events organized by Rock Springs Main Street/URA, please contact them at 307-352-1434 or visit DowntownRS.com.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA extends their heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors who have made this event possible: