Summer Food Service Program Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS — This summer, children can enjoy free breakfast and lunch through Sweetwater County School District #1 and the Summer Food Service Program. We want to make sure all children ages 18 years and under have the opportunity to eat healthy food during the summer months when they aren’t in school.

All meals must be consumed on site, so we can ensure children are getting the proper nutrition they need to learn, play, and grow during the summer months. No applications and no questions asked.

This program is available to children ages 18 and under and includes all levels of income.

The Summer Food Service Program is a USDA funded program.



Meals will be offered at the following locations:

Elementary School Locations:

June 3 – July 3

Desert View 11:30 – 12:30 Lunch (Mon, Tues., Wed.)

June 10 – June 14

Eastside Elementary 9:00 – 9:20 a.m. Breakfast (Monday – Friday) 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Lunch (Monday – Friday)

August 12th

Eastside/Pilot Butte Elementary 9:00 – 9:20 a.m. Breakfast (Monday) 12:15 – 12:35 p.m. Lunch (Monday)

Junior High/High School Locations:

June 3 –July 25

Rock Springs Junior High 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Breakfast (June Only: M – Th) 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Lunch (Monday – Th)

May 28 – July 25

Rock Springs High School 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Breakfast (Monday -Friday) 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Lunch (Monday – Friday)