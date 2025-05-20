Summer Fun at the Library

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Library System has a summer full of fun events and activities for young children and adults alike. This summer’s events include artistic skills of all ages, a child’s scavenger hunt, and reading.

At the Rock Springs Library, the staircase rock needs fixing up and the library wants the youth to take them home, decorate them, and bring them back to spice up the stairs outside. RSL also has a new buddy, Cosmo the Chameleon, who hides around the library and when a child finds her they bring her to a librarian and they’ll be placed into a drawing to take Cosmo home with them when fall starts. Downtown Outlaw Summer sends children on an adventure of tracking down outlaws in downtown Rock Springs and children can win a prize basket in June and July for turning in a completed scavenger hunt sheet.

The White Mountain Library is holding parties this summer. There will be three Foam Parties on June 23, July 7, and July 21 at 1:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear clothes they don’t mind getting wet and to bring a towel. Once Upon a Princess Party on July 8 at 11 a.m. will involve Upstage Theater Co. and princesses who are donating their time for a magical time.

The entirety of the library system is doing a summer reading program where participants sign up and earn prizes throughout the summer for just reading. The program starts June 2 and runs through August 9. Every reading log turned in acts as a submission for one of the bigger prizes at the end. Scales and Tails is being held June 12 at 11 a.m. in Bunning park where families can see a tiny tortoise, a slithery snake, or a colorful chameleon.

More events are available on the Sweetwater County Library System’s events calendar.