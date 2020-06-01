Summer is Here, Come Get Some FREE GEAR From Cody Pierpoint State Farm!

Cody Pierpoint State Farm is giving away FREE summer-fun gear for their Sidewalk Chalk & Biggest Bubble Contest.
Swing by 2710 Commercial Way this week between 9 and 5 to pick up your summer fun bag!!
Entry Rules
- Must be 12 years or younger.
- Must submit photo to www.facebook.com/Codypierpointinsurance/
- Limit one entry per person.
- Deadline for submission of entry for either contest is Sunday, June 7th at 8 pm.
- Winner will be notified Via Facebook on your post, and with Messenger if you have it.
1st Place
$50 Local Gift Card
2nd Place
Advertisement - Story continues below...
$25 Local Gift Card
3rd Place
$15 Local Gift Card
Good luck and have some fun!!