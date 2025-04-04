Summertime Boat Safety Training in April and May

SWEETWATER COUNTY –– The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office marine unit will host upcoming recreational boat safety training classes in April and May for fishermen and recreational boaters. The classes will take place at the Sweetwater County Justice Center.

Introductory classes serve as prerequisite for the advanced course, with both being available to the public for free. The marine unit will have a federally certified marine law enforcement training instructor conducting the courses and participants will receive a completion certificate. The certificate can be used to get a discount off of the participant’s boat insurance. Space is limited for participants eight years old and up and advanced registration is encouraged.

Introductory classes are available:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Friday, April 18, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, April 19, 8-10 a.m.

Friday, May 16, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, May 17, 8-10 a.m.

Advanced operations courses are available:

Saturday, April 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, May 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To register for the courses, contact Sergeant Steve Powell by phone at 307-922-5337 or email.