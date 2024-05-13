Sundance Wicks Named Head Coach of Cowboy Basketball

Photo of Sundance "Sunny" Wicks when he was an Assistant Coach for the Wyoming Cowboys. Courtesy photo from gowyo.com

LARAMIE – Sundance Wicks has been named the head coach of the Cowboy Basketball Program at the University of Wyoming, marking his return to the program where he previously served as an assistant coach.

Wicks, a native of Gillette, becomes the 23rd head coach in Cowboy history, succeeding Jeff Linder, who resigned to pursue other opportunities in college basketball.

University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman announced Wicks’ hiring Sunday. Wicks brings with him a wealth of experience, having spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Wyoming and most recently serving as head coach at Green Bay, where he orchestrated a notable turnaround in the team’s performance.

“You cannot put into words what it means for a kid from the country roads outside of Gillette to represent the State of Wyoming and the Cowboys as their new head basketball coach,” said Wicks. “This opportunity would have never been possible without the belief that Green Bay Chancellor, Mike Alexander, and Athletic Director, Josh Moon, had in our mission and vision a year ago at UWGB.”

Wicks’ coaching acumen was recognized during his tenure at Green Bay, where he was named the 2023-24 Horizon League Coach of the Year and the Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year. Under his leadership, the team achieved a remarkable 15-game turnaround, one of the best in NCAA Division I college basketball history.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome back Sundance Wicks to Wyoming,” said Burman. “Sundance will bring a great energy to our program and the entire State of Wyoming.”

Wicks’ coaching journey includes stints at various institutions, including Missouri Western University and Northern State University, where he held positions ranging from head coach to associate head coach. His extensive background also includes experience at both the Division II and Division I levels, as well as in player development and training.

Wicks, a former standout student-athlete, brings a deep understanding of the game and a passion for Wyoming basketball, embodying the spirit of the Cowboy program. As he takes the reins as head coach, Wicks aims to uphold the legacy of the Brown and Gold while charting a course for success on and off the court.