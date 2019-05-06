Sunday Crash Claims the Life of Jackson Resident

Jackson — On May 5, 2019, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 12 on US 26 north of Jackson, Wyoming claiming the life of a 33-year-old Jackson Hole man.

Around 1:56 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol report, a 2012 Subaru Outback was traveling westbound on US 26 when the vehicle drifted across the center line and into the eastbound lane. The driver over-corrected back to the westbound lane before driving off the right shoulder and overturning.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The driver of the Subaru has been identified as Avery L. Rogers. Rogers was wearing his seatbelt but succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver inattention and alcohol use are being investigated as possible contributing factors. This is the 55th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 27 in 2018, 34 in 2017, and 16 in 2016 to date.