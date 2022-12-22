Weather Story

Snow is moving through the state this morning and coming to an end by the afternoon today. Higher accumulations West of the Divide, while places East of the Divide will see less accumulation. Winds pick up as an arctic front moves through the state, and behind it will be dangerously cold temperatures.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny and cold, with a high near -7. Wind chill values as low as -35. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -9. Wind chill values as low as -20. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Christmas Day

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday

A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.