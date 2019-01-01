Sunny & Cold with a High Near 7

Expect cold temperatures and wind chills this morning with high temperatures only reaching single digits today. A few areas may climb into the teens, but these areas are also likely to see a slight increase in winds this afternoon into tonight. The rest of the week will be mainly dry, with the basins staying colder and a warming trend elsewhere.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny and cold, with a high near 7. Wind chill values as low as -20. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Sunday
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 15.
Monday
A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.
Advertisement - Story continues below...