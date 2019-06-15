Sunny & Evening T-Storms with a High Near 76

Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms today. Mild high temperatures.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 76. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

